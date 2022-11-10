ISL: Hyderabad FC go seven points clear at the top

Jamshedpur: Hyderabad FC registered their fifth successive win this season as they edged past Jamshedpur FC 1-0 to consolidate their top spot in the Indian Super League here today. Mohammed Yasir scored for the defending champions in the second half to end their winless streak against the Red Miners.
Hyderabad
Para Shooting World C’ships: Singhraj secures Paris berth
Double Paralympics medallist Singhraj Adhana secured a quota for India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after signing off at the fourth place in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships today. Singhraj was also part of the Indian team — comprising Manish Narwal and Nihal Singh — which claimed its second gold medal in the ongoing Championships in the team event of the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1.
Pune
Bulls clinch hard-fought win over Steelers
In-form Bengaluru Bulls took their revenge on Haryana Steelers with a 36-33 win in their reverse game and climbed to the top of Pro Kabaddi League table here today.
Munich
Senegal forward Sadio Mane a doubt for World Cup
Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said on Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. The African had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Agencies
