ISL: Hyderabad rally to beat ATK to put one foot in final

Bambolim

Hyderabad FC put one foot in what would be their maiden final appearance after scripting a 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-leg of the Indian Super League second semifinal here today.

Kalyani

I League: Gokulam thrash Kenkre, TRAU stun Churchill

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comprehensive 6-2 win against Kenkre FC while TRAU stunned Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the I-League matches today.

Amman

Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships: Vanshaj in finals

Indian boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) registered commanding wins to enter the youth men’s finals. Vanshaj knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Nabaa, Aman beat Kazakhstan’s Tim Ofeypotashov.

Chonburi (Thailand)

Aditi shoots 68 in third round at LPGA Thailand

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot her best round in three days as she carded 4-under 68 to climb five places at the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand here. Aditi is now tied-47th. — Agencies