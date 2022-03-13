ISL: Hyderabad rally to beat ATK to put one foot in final

Bambolim
Hyderabad FC put one foot in what would be their maiden final appearance after scripting a 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-leg of the Indian Super League second semifinal here today.
Kalyani
I League: Gokulam thrash Kenkre, TRAU stun Churchill
Defending champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comprehensive 6-2 win against Kenkre FC while TRAU stunned Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the I-League matches today.
Amman
Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships: Vanshaj in finals
Indian boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) registered commanding wins to enter the youth men’s finals. Vanshaj knocked out Syria’s Ahmad Nabaa, Aman beat Kazakhstan’s Tim Ofeypotashov.
Chonburi (Thailand)
Aditi shoots 68 in third round at LPGA Thailand
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot her best round in three days as she carded 4-under 68 to climb five places at the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand here. Aditi is now tied-47th. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list