ISL: Hyderabad script history, book final date with Kerala

Bambolim

Hyderabad FC qualified for their maiden Indian Super League final after 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semifinal 0-1 here today.

Karachi

Pakistan snatch draw after Babar epic against Australia

Babar Azam’s epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan’s gallant hundred helped Pakistan snatch draw from the jaws of defeat in the second Test against Australia today. Australia went into the final day needing eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series. Pakistan, on the other hand, required 314 runs in 90 overs to pull off Test cricket’s greatest chase. Alternatively, they had to bat out three sessions to force a draw which is what they did in the end.

Kalyani

I-League: Mohammedan Sporting taste 1st defeat

Churchill Brothers brought the Mohammedan Sporting juggernaut to a halt with a 2-1 victory while Rajasthan United and Indian Arrows played out a goalless draw in I-League matches today.

New Delhi

Simranpreet wins at national shooting trials

Tamil Nadu’s N Gaayathri and Punjab’s Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions T1 and women’s 25m pistol T2 events, respectively, at the national shooting trials here today. Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan avenged her T1 loss to statemate Manu Bhaker with a 23-19 win in the T2 junior women’s 25m pistol final. Sift Kaur pocketed the junior women’s 3P T1 trials.

Phuket

Asia Cup Archery: India top qualification round

Ridhi Phor and Rishabh Yadav helped India top the qualifications round in the team events of the women’s recurve and men’s compound sections of the Asia Cup Stage 1 archery event that got underway here today. — Agencies