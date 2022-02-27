ISL: Kerala Blasters thrash Chennaiyin, semis hope alive

Vasco: Kerala Blasters FC kept their semifinal hopes alive with a clinical 3-0 win over struggling Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League here today.

Tashkent

Lohan bags bronze at Asian Jr and Cadet Fencing C’ships

India’s Prachi Lohan bagged a bronze medal in the women’s Cadet Epee event at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships 2022 here today. The women’s Foil team also entered the semifinals.

Palm Beach (US)

Lahiri’s five birdies not enough to make cut

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s home campaign at the Honda Classic came to an end despite a brave effort of five birdies in the last six holes of the second round. The opening round tallied 73 and then too many bogeys in the first 12 holes of the second round left the Indian too much to do in the last six holes.

Warsaw

Poland refuses to play Russia in WC qualifier

Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said Saturday. Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Premier League relegation fears intensified after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur today. agencies