ISL: Kerala come from behind to win

Kochi, February 7
Kerala Blasters bounced back from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC to inch closer to the Indian Super League playoffs here today.
Abdenasser El Khayati netted the fastest goal (2nd minute) of the season to put the visitors in front before Adrian Luna (38th) cancelled it out with a stunning effort and then set up Rahul KP’s strike (64th). Kerala’s seventh win at home puts them four points clear of FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan at third place in the table.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...