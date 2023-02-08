ISL: Kerala come from behind to win

PTI

Kochi, February 7

Kerala Blasters bounced back from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC to inch closer to the Indian Super League playoffs here today.

Abdenasser El Khayati netted the fastest goal (2nd minute) of the season to put the visitors in front before Adrian Luna (38th) cancelled it out with a stunning effort and then set up Rahul KP’s strike (64th). Kerala’s seventh win at home puts them four points clear of FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan at third place in the table.