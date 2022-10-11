ISL: Kwame stars as Chennaiyin rally

PTI

Kolkata, October 10

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's indiscretion and a poor defensive organisation during a counterattack cost ATK Mohun Bagan dearly as Chennaiyin FC rallied from a goal down to beat hosts 2-1 in the opening Indian Super League encounter between the two teams here today.

It was Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari, who came in as a substitute in the second half, and turned the match on its head by first equalising in the 64th minute and then setting up India international Rahim Ali for the winner in the 83rd minute.

This was after Manvir Singh's powerful left-footer in the 27th minute gave the Mariners 1-0 lead.

Another defeat with a poor second-half show will now increase the pressure on Mohun Bagan's coach Juan Ferrando, who is likely to get the boot anytime during the season as the team's performance under him has been simply put below-par.