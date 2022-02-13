ISL: Liston shines as ATK move to second spot

Margao: ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Liston Colaco's brilliant show to climb to the second spot after they beat wooden spooners NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League here today.
Nairobi
Diksha T-21st, Amandeep slips to 57th in Kenya
Battling tough conditions, India's Diksha Dagar turned in an even-par 72 to rise to tied-21st at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here. In contrast, fellow Indian Amandeep Drall had a rough day with a 7-over 79 that saw her drop sharply to T-57.
Ras Al Khaimah (uae)
Bhullar slips to tied-59th at Ras Al Khaimah
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a disappointing 74 in the third round to slip to tied-59th at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic here. agencies
