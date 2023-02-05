ISL: Mumbai City draw 1-1 with Hyderabad FC

Mumbai: Mumbai City played out a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC to maintain their top spot in the ISL standings and brighten their prospects of lifting the League Shield here today.

New Delhi

UAE set to host Asia Cup, venue to be finalised in March

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will decide on an alternate venue for the Asia Cup in March after BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had their first formal meeting in Bahrain today. It is understood that the United Arab Emirates – with three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – is the favourite to host the tournament, but the decision has been withheld for now.

Bulawayo

West Indies in control on rain-hit 1st day vs Zimbabwe

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul both scored half centuries as the West Indies reached 112/0 before rain washed out play after lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against Zimbabwe today.

Hyderabad

Sreenidi Deccan move to top after win over Churchill

Sreenidi Deccan moved to the top of the I-League table after recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Churchill Brothers.

PARIS

Messi to the rescue as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Lionel Messi scored in the second half to help PSG recover from a woeful start and extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional eight points with a 2-1 home victory today. Messi struck the winner after the break. agencies