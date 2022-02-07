ISL: Mumbai end winless run, beat Chennaiyin 1-0

Margao: Defending champions Mumbai City FC finally ended their seven-game winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC here today.
Beijing
Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold winner
Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation.
Bengaluru
Disappointing ending for Indians at Saudi International
Indian golfers did not have a great outing on the fourth and final day with all four of them signing off their respective campaigns outside the top-50 at the Saudi International here. While Shubhankar Sharma (75) was T-51, Viraj Madappa (74) and Rashid Khan (75) were T-55. Shiv Kapur, who started the week with a 65 and was T-4, ended T-68.
London
FA Cup: Kane double sees Tottenham past Brighton
Harry Kane looked close to his best with a double as Tottenham Hotspur reached the FA Cup fifth round thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea, came from behind to eliminate third-tier Plymouth 2-1 in extra- time at home. —Agencies
