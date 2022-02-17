ISL: Odisha, Chennaiyin play out 2-2 draw

Vasco: Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC dashed their semifinals aspirations after they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here today.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Open 2: Saketh, Ramkumar in quarterfinals

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here today.

New Delhi

Pooja Rani, Sonia Lather pull out of Strandja Memorial

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg), who recently lost her father, and former World Championships medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) have pulled out of the upcoming Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, as they did not feel ready for the event during the training camp here. agencies