ISL: Odisha, Chennaiyin play out 2-2 draw

Vasco: Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC dashed their semifinals aspirations after they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match here today.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Open 2: Saketh, Ramkumar in quarterfinals
The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here today.
New Delhi
Pooja Rani, Sonia Lather pull out of Strandja Memorial
Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg), who recently lost her father, and former World Championships medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) have pulled out of the upcoming Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, as they did not feel ready for the event during the training camp here. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company