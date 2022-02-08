ISL: Odisha edge out SC East Bengal, semis hopes alive

Vasco

Javier Hernandez scored a decisive goal as Odisha FC beat SC East Bengal 2-1 to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Indian Super League (ISL) here today. The result elevated Odisha to the sixth place in the table.

Manchester

Nike cuts ties with Man U’s Greenwood after arrest

Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood, with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

Amsterdam

Overmars quits Ajax over texts to female colleagues

Marc Overmars abruptly quit as director of football at Dutch champion Ajax after apologizing for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Bengaluru

Hooda helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants

Deepak Hooda produced a fine performance for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Gujarat Giants 36-31 in the 100th match of Pro Kabaddi League’s eighth season here today.

Montpellier (France)

Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France

Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title. In doing so, the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 US Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title. Agencies