ISL semis: Chhangte makes late entrance as Mumbai stage 3-2 heist

Margao, April 24
Mumbai City FC scripted a sensational late resurgence, scoring three goals in the second-half stoppage time, to snatch a 3-2 win from FC Goa in the first leg of their Indian Super League semifinal here today.
The Gaurs, powered by strikes from Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes, looked like they would be sealing off a key win in the last-four match as they maintained a comfortable 2-0 lead until the 90th minute.
But the Islanders pulled off the unthinkable, scoring thrice in the final six-odd minutes of the match to grab a hold of this crucial victory, thanks to a brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte accompanied by a goal by Vikram Partap Singh.
Chances came far and few in between for the Islanders, with Goa keeping their backline neatly arranged.
