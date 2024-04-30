ISL semis: Mumbai City two good for FC Goa

Mumbai, April 29
Mumbai City FC notched up a 2-0 win over FC Goa in their return leg semifinal of the Indian Super League here today, setting up a bumper summit showdown with Mohun Bagan SG.
Mohun Bagan SG made it to the final, which will be held in Kolkata on Saturday, after getting the better of Odisha FC across the two legs. It will be rematch of the 2020-21 title clash.
After a goalless first half, Jorge Pereyra Diaz broke the deadlock and put Mumbai ahead with his strike in the 69th minute. The home team doubled its lead through Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 83rd-minute goal.
