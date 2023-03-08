ISL: Super-sub Sunil Chhetri at it again

Mumbai, March 7

Sunil Chhetri came off the bench to score the winning goal in the second half as Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the first leg of their ISL semifinal here today. Chhetri, who scored the winner against Kerala Blasters in the play-offs, headed in a corner from Roshan Naorem in the 78th minute to give Bengaluru the advantage heading into Sunday’s second leg at home.

Mumbai were the dominant side in the first half and they started the second half in similar fashion. Bengaluru were patient with their game plan. They were impressive defensively and caused a real threat with their counterattacks. BFC were also more creative in the final third even before Chhetri found the goal. Chhetri missed out on a big opportunity to put the game to bed late in the second half. Mumbai kept knocking at the door but could not be clinical in front of the goal. — Agencies