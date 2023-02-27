Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs in lowest T20 score; Spain chase total in 2 balls

February 27
The Isle of Man were bowled out by Spain for 10 runs in an international match on Sunday, limping to the lowest total in men's Twenty20 cricket.
Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. The team were routed in 8.4 overs.
A new world record today. The low T20 team score of 10 by Isle of Man against Spain. We are going to find this extremely hard to better in the Baltic Cup in August. pic.twitter.com/C1zAqUErhy— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 26, 2023
Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.
"Crazy, just crazy," Spain head coach Corey Rutgers told the Cricbuzz website. "It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I've never seen anything like it in my life." The match was the last of the six-match series, which Spain won 5-0 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.
The Isle of Man replaced Sydney Thunder at the top of the list of the lowest innings totals in men's T20s. The Thunder were bowled out by Adelaide Strikers for 15 in the Big Bash League in December. Reuters
