Israel shock Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals

Buenos Aires: Israel shocked favourites Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan. The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel. Italy also reached the last-four with a 3-1 win against Colombia.

Paris

Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos

Lionel Messi didn’t care about the boos in his final game for Paris Saint-Germain as the French league champions lost 2-3 to Clermont. Disrespectful PSG supporters booed Messi when the Parc des Princes announcer read his name on a warm evening. A few minutes later, Messi walked onto the field with a smile on his face, holding his three children’s hands before the team photo and kissing them on their foreheads before kickoff.

Madrid

Benzema leaves Real after 14 years with club

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said. Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad has reportedly reached an agreement with Benzema on a two-year contract. Benzema, who joined in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, scored more than 350 goals for Real to sit second on the club’s all-time scoring list behind Ronaldo.

Berlin

Leipzig beat Frankfurt to retain German Cup

Leipzig retained the German Cup with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku.

Milan

Inter warm up for Champions League final with victory

Champions League finalists Inter Milan warmed up for the showpiece by beating Torino 1-0 in their final match of Serie A. It was Inter’s 11th win in their past 12 matches and secured a third-place finish in Serie A.

Hambantota

SL bounce back to beat Afghanistan in second ODI

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Afghanistan by 132 runs to square the three-match ODI series. It was Sri Lanka’s biggest win over Afghanistan in ODIs and makes amends for their disappointing performance in the first ODI, which they lost by six wickets. Chasing a 324-run target, Afghanistan collapsed from 146/2 to 191 all out in 42.1 overs. Agencies