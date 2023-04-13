ISSF discards rule that pitted top-2 shooters for gold

New Delhi: The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has done away with an additional stage in the final that pitted the two top scorers for the gold medal at the World Cups and other big-ticket events including the Olympics, and reverted to the old format. The change will come into effect from the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup in Baku (May 8-15).

Chandigarh

Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju leading quartet on Day 1

American Varun Chopra, Gurugram-based Tapy Ghai, Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra and Mohammad Sanju of Kolkata shot scores of four-under 68 to make up the leading quartet on Day 1 of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship.

Tashkent

India outplay Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup

India outplayed hosts Uzbekistan 3-0 in their Asia/Oceania Group I competition on Day 2 of the Bille Jean King Cup here today. India climbed to the top of Pool A alongside Japan.

Kozhikode

Super Cup: Sreenidi win, Bengaluru beat Punjab

I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan climbed to the top of Group A after stunning three-time ISL runners-up Kerala Blasters 2-0 in the Super Cup here today. Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan (17th minute) and David Castaneda Munoz (44th) scored for Sreenidi, who had held former I-League and ISL champions Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in their previous match. In the second Group A match, Bengaluru beat Punjab FC 2-0. It was the reigning I-League champion team’s second defeat in a row.

London

Australian women end England streak with 2-0 win

Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup. England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the Euros last summer. Agencies