ISSF Jr World Cup: Sift Kaur makes it 10/10 for India

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Sift Kaur Samra won the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event to make it 10 gold medals for India at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

The Indian men’s 3P team won a silver. Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu bagged silver and bronze in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, respectively. The women’s 3P team will fight for a bronze.

India now has 10 gold, 12 silver and three bronze medals for a total of 25 medals from the world’s premier junior shooting championship and sit pretty at the top. The second-placed Italians are way behind with four gold and three bronze medals.

Sift Kaur Samra beat Norway’s Julie Johannessen 17-9 in the gold medal encounter late on Sunday to take India’s gold tally to double digits. Ashi Chouksey won a bronze in the event.

On Monday, it was the men’s 3P team that first got India on board, going down 12-16 to Italy.

Shivam Dabas, who also won an individual silver in the event, Pankaj Mukheja and Avinash Yadav first topped qualification with a combined effort of 1,315 and then were second in the elimination round to the Italians to set up the gold medal clash.