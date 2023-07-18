ISSF Junior World Championship: Abhinav Shaw-Gautami Bhanot shoot down gold

New Delhi, July 17
The pair of Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot won the 10m air rifle mixed team gold on Day 2 of the ISSF Junior World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.
The Indian pair defeated the French combination of Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere 17-13 in the gold medal match. In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Abhinav Choudhury and Sainyam won bronze, beating Koreans Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun 17-11 in the bronze medal match.
