ISSF World Cup: Curfew in Lima but shooters to continue with World Cup

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

Indian shooters competing in the ISSF World Cup in Lima today woke up to scenes of protests that caused roadblocks and “acts of violence” in Peru, leading to imposition of a curfew in the capital.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed the curfew in Lima and neighbouring port city Callao, banning people from leaving their homes in an attempt to curb protests against rising fuel prices amid inflation.

The Indian men’s skeet team — Parampal Singh Guron, Amrinder Cheema and Munek Battula, along with coach Vikram Chopra — is staying back to participate in their event, even as other shooters returned home after taking part in their respective competitions of the shotgun World Cup. “Curfew has been imposed in Peru but the Indian shooters are safe,” a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said. With reports of roadblocks trickling in, there were concerns initially as to how the contingent would leave for the airport.

But the coach has been in touch with NRAI officials and has “assured that the road to airports would not be shut down”. —