ISSF World Cup: Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in women’s 10m air rifle team competition

New Delhi, May 31
India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.
Former world number one Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday.
The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round.
In men’s air rifle team competition, Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16.
The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against 6.6 pc contraction in previous fiscal
Much better than what many had expected in private sector: C...
Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects
Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...
Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police
Bishnoi has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi...
Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead during the period when there w...
Corruption was viewed as essential part of government before 2014: PM Modi
‘After coming to power, BJP government pruned nine crore fak...