ISSF world cup: Sekhon matches NR, but finishes fifth in skeet

Doha, November 23
India’s Ganemat Sekhon reached her first title round of an ISSF World Cup Final and finished fifth in the women’s skeet event at the Lusail Shooting range today.
In the process, she equalled her own national record score of 120 yet again (third time in ISSF competitions this year) when she finished second in qualification behind American Dania Jo Vizzi, going down 5-6 in a shoot-off to determine the qualifying positions.
After shooting three rounds of 24 on Wednesday, Ganemat came back with a 23 and 25 today to make the top six with ease. Kazakh Assem Orynbay won gold and Italian Chiara Di Marziantonio won silver as Dania took home bronze.
In the men’s trap event, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot five rounds of 23 each over two days to finish with a score of 115 and 13th overall.
