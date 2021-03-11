ISSF World Cup: Women on target, win gold

PTI

New Delhi, May 31

India opened its account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark’s Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former world No. 1 Valarivan, Ramita and Agrawal had reached the gold medal round after two rounds of qualification on Monday.

The Indian trio had first topped the qualification Stage 1 with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They finished second in Stage 2 behind Denmark to make the title round.

In the men’s air rifle team competition, Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia.