Issy Wong at it again as England take series 2-1

Mumbai: An all-round performance from Issy Wong played a decisive role as England Women’s A defeated India Women’s A by two wickets to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1 here today. In a low-scoring thriller, India paid the price for poor batting as they were shot out for 101 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat. In reply, England finished at 104/8 in 19.1 overs.

London

FA Cup third round draw: Arsenal host Liverpool

Arsenal will host Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup after the Premier League rivals were drawn against each other on Sunday. Holders Manchester City play Division Two’s Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium. Last season’s beaten finalists Manchester United travel to Division Three’s Wigan Athletic.

Bhopal

Abhinav Choudhary is men’s rapid-fire national champion

Rajasthan’s Abhinav Choudhary clinched the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol title at the National Shooting Championship here today. Abhinav shot a score of 30 in the final to beat Uttar Pradesh’s Ankur Goel, who finished with 26 hits.

Sydney

Niemann beats Hoshino to win Australian Open

Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup today. South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai retained the women’s title as she held off Australia’s Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a 3-over par 75.

Le Havre

Mbappe, Vitinha on target as 10-man PSG extend lead

Ten-man Paris St Germain claimed their seventh consecutive Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 victory at Le Havre today and stretched their lead at the top of the table despite an early red card for their keeper. Agencies

