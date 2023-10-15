It is a dream of 140 crore Indians to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally announced that India is interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics. PM Modi expressed the collective desire of “140 crore Indians” while addressing the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai today.

“Global events are an opportunity to host other countries. The world has seen India’s prowess during the G20 presidency. Events were organised across 60 cities and that showed we are capable in logistics and other capacities. On behalf of 140 crore Indians in respect of their sentiments, I want to say that India wants to hold the Olympics,” PM Modi said during his brief address at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

“India is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. We will do everything to make it a successful event. This is a dream of 140 crore Indians and this dream can be fulfilled with your (IOC) help,” he added.

While it was expected of PM Modi to announce the country’s interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, he surprised a few when he announced that India was also interested in hosting the 2029 Youth Olympics.

“Before 2036, we also want to host the 2029 Youth Olympics. I am hopeful to get all the help from the IOC in this regard. Sports is not about winning medals, it is a way to win hearts. It is for everyone. It does not only create champions but it also promotes peace, progress and wellness. It is a means to connect the world,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted how the country has played host to several global tournaments and how the Indian athletes have been making the country proud.

“We have been promoting inclusivity and diversity as it is our focus. For this reason, India is performing well in international events. In the last Olympics, our athletes performed well. In the just-concluded Asian Games, the country registered a historical performance,” he said.

