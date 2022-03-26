Defeat to North Macedonia leaves 4-time winners Italy out of World Cup party

PTI

Palermo, March 25

European football champions Italy will miss the World Cup. Again. The unthinkable happened in Palermo yesterday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal.

Italy had 32 shots on goal, compared to just four for their opponents. But it was Trajkovski’s effort from outside the area as defenders closed in around him that made the difference. It was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance by Italy, who missed a number of chances and had several others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

But, just like five years ago, at the final whistle the Italy players fell to the ground in disbelief and disappointment — with several of them in tears — as the opposition celebrated wildly.

Italy had also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champions, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.

“I’m proud of my teammates, we are all destroyed and broken but we have to start again,” Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini said. “At the moment it’s difficult to talk about it, it will remain a great hole. I hope that the coach will stay because he is essential for this team.” — AP/