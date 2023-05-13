Italian Open: Novak Djokovic puts Carlos Alcaraz on pedestal

ROME, May 12

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said Carlos Alcaraz is the man to beat on clay and is one of the top title contenders for the French Open.

Alcaraz has won back-to-back claycourt titles in Barcelona and Madrid after beginning an injury-hit season with the Buenos Aires crown and is poised to leapfrog Djokovic into the top spot in the rankings after the ongoing Italian Open.

Iga Swiatek beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 6-0. Reuters

Rafa Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and fears are growing the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam.

Djokovic, 35, told reporters in Rome that Alcaraz was worthy of the No. 1 ranking.

“He’s going to be No. 1 after this tournament whatever happens. Deservedly so,” he added. “He has been playing some very impressive tennis, a great level. He’s the player to beat on this surface, no doubt. Of course, it depends on if Nadal is going to play in the French Open or not. But Alcaraz is one of the top favourites without any dilemma.”

Djokovic said he hoped to reignite his rivalry with US Open champion Alcaraz with a potential final meeting on the cards in Rome. “If we get a chance to face each other here, it would be in the final,” he added. — Reuters