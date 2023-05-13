Italian Open: Novak Djokovic puts Carlos Alcaraz on pedestal

ROME, May 12
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said Carlos Alcaraz is the man to beat on clay and is one of the top title contenders for the French Open.
Alcaraz has won back-to-back claycourt titles in Barcelona and Madrid after beginning an injury-hit season with the Buenos Aires crown and is poised to leapfrog Djokovic into the top spot in the rankings after the ongoing Italian Open.
Rafa Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January and fears are growing the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam.
Djokovic, 35, told reporters in Rome that Alcaraz was worthy of the No. 1 ranking.
“He’s going to be No. 1 after this tournament whatever happens. Deservedly so,” he added. “He has been playing some very impressive tennis, a great level. He’s the player to beat on this surface, no doubt. Of course, it depends on if Nadal is going to play in the French Open or not. But Alcaraz is one of the top favourites without any dilemma.”
Djokovic said he hoped to reignite his rivalry with US Open champion Alcaraz with a potential final meeting on the cards in Rome. “If we get a chance to face each other here, it would be in the final,” he added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...