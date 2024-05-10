Italian Open: Rafa Nadal battles past Bergs

Rome, May 9

Ten-time champion Rafa Nadal overcame losing the opening set to defeat Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Italian Open second round in Rome today, as the Spaniard’s steady progress continued.

Nadal, who last won the title in Rome in 2021, was given a stiff test by the 24-year-old in a match which lasted almost three hours on centre court, and now faces Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

“That was not my best match, I was practising better than I played today, but I found a way to win,” said Nadal. — Reuters