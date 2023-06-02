Italy, Nigeria and Brazil advance to U-20 WC quarters

Buenos Aires: Italy, Nigeria, Colombia and a 10-man Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup. Hosts Argentina lost 0-2 to Nigeria. Italy eliminated England with a 2-1 victory thanks to a late goal from the spot. Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1.

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

Wrestler Manjeet wins bronze in ranking series

Manjeet won a bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 55kg category in the UWW ranking series event here today. Manjeet beat Yersin Abyir of Kazakhstan 14-9 in the repechage round after initially losing in the quarterfianls. Sumit (60kg) and Neeraj (67kg) lost in the repechage round, while Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Sahil (130kg) lost in the qualification stage.

New Delhi

Dhoni undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital today. Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title on Monday, consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel. Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee.

Edinburgh

Jeev’s son Harjai leads in US Kids Golf European Champs

Harjai Milkha Singh proved he is a chip of the old block as he finished strongly with three birdies in the last five holes to card a 2-under 70 and take the lead in boys’ U-13 category of the US Kids Golf European Championship here. Harjai, son of Jeev Milkha Singh, shot rounds of 72-70 to lead by two shots. Nihal Cheema, the youngest member of the 16-strong Indian squad, is tied-2nd in the boys’ under-7 category.

Mangalore

Surfers Kishore, Selvamani impress on windy day

Teenage surfer Kishore Kumar made waves under testing conditions to advance to the semifinals of the groms U-16 boys’ category in the Indian Open here today. The 15-year-old secured the highest score of 12.67 on a rainy and windy opening day. Dinesh Selvamani registered the highest score of 9.53 in the men’s open category as he remained in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. —Agencies