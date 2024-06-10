 Italy’s Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to debut at No. 1 in ATP rankings : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Italy’s Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to debut at No. 1 in ATP rankings

Italy’s Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to debut at No. 1 in ATP rankings

Sinner is 33-3 this season with three titles, including earning his first Grand Slam trophy at Australian Open in January

Italy’s Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to debut at No. 1 in ATP rankings

Jannik Sinner. Reuters file



AP

Paris, June 10

Jannik Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, moving up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovic there.

The 22-year-old Sinner is the first player from Italy to reach No. 1 since the computerized rankings began in 1973. He will be the top-seeded man at Wimbledon, where play begins July 1.

Sinner is 33-3 this season with three titles, including earning his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January, part of a 19-0 run to begin 2024.

Two of those three losses were against Carlos Alcaraz. One came Friday in five sets in the semifinals at the French Open, which Alcaraz went on to win by beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Alcaraz's third major title allowed him to rise one place in the rankings to No. 2, with Djokovic at No. 3, and Zverev remaining at No. 4.

Djokovic was the defending champion in Paris and needed to get back to the final in order to stay at No. 1 because of his lack of play this year and failure to reach the title match at any tournament so far.

He tore the meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo at Roland Garros last week, withdrew before the quarterfinals and had surgery.

Iga Swiatek's third consecutive championship at Roland Garros — her fourth there in five years and fifth major title overall — allowed her to increase what already was a large lead at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Swiatek already was so far ahead of everyone else heading into the French Open that she would have held onto the top spot even if she had lost in the first round.

Coco Gauff climbed to a career-high No. 2 from No. 3. The 20-year-old American, last year's US Open champion, reached the French Open singles semifinals before losing to Swiatek and won her first Grand Slam doubles title with Katerina Siniakova.

Two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka swapped places with Gauff and is No. 3 on Monday, followed by 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Jasmine Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian who lost to Swiatek on Saturday in her first major final, jumped to a career-best No. 7 ranking, marking her first time in the WTA's top 10. Paolini was No. 15 before the French Open.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australian Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Novak Djokovic #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

2
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

3
Trending

Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

4
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

5
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

6
Punjab

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

10
Sports

India beat Pakistan by six runs in low-scoring thriller

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

9 pilgrims were killed and 41 others were injured in the dea...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Upper Yamuna River Board says Himachal Pradesh has not share...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister

The greetings match those sent by Modi when Sharif was sworn...

Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

The top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate by Ju...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh to respond to ED’s affidavit

Delhi court fixes June 18 for Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET