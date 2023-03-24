It’s 3-0, not 1-0: Stimac on India’s show of strength

PTI

Imphal, March 23

India edged Myanmar 1-0 in the opening game of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament but head coach Igor Stimac said the scoreline could have been better, given the hosts’ complete dominance in the game.

Two decisions involving captain Sunil Chhetri — an apparent foul on him not given as a penalty in the first half and a goal disallowed for offside — led Stimac to state that the result doesn’t reflect what actually happened in the match.

“For me, the result is 3-0, not 1-0. I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder was excellent tonight, and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry for goals and could’ve had a hat-trick,” the Croatian said.

While many would not have expected Chhetri to play the entire 90 minutes just four days after a gruelling ISL final, the skipper’s hunger and determination to get back to national duty was what helped Stimac make the decision.

“Sunil was the first player to make it to the camp after the ISL final. He did not waste a minute but rather rushed to join the national team. That proves his hunger and commitment. He is one of the fittest players in the squad and can play continuously for three days,” the coach said.

Stimac was also impressed with the performances of the national team debutants, particularly Naorem Mahesh Singh, who debuted alongside Mehtab Singh and Ritwik Kumar Das.

“Mahesh was a big surprise. I saw what he’s capable of in the ISL, but when players come from the ISL to the national team, it’s a different type of pressure. He was brilliant tonight and everything he did was perfect by the book,” he said.