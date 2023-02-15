It's a proud moment for us: Harmanpreet's father

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, February 14
Harmanpreet Kaur getting picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore in the WPL auction did not come as a surprise for her family. Harmandar Singh Bhullar said that his daughter was rewarded for her consistent performances over the last decade.
“It’s a proud moment for our family and friends,” he said. “She has a great opportunity to show her best. She is full of energy and confidence,” he added.
Meanwhile, in a video posted on Mumbai Indian’s Twitter handle, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL and now I also have a chance to be part of the team and I hope we will make a good team. We all are coming to Mumbai and hope we will get all the support from the MI fans.”
“It’s a game-changer for all of us because we will experience this kind of pressure for the first time. I am very excited. This will entirely change women’s cricket not only in India but in the world too. It’s a great initiative and we are looking forward to that,” she added.
