It’s an abuse to domestic cricket: Venkatesh Prasad takes aim at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz

PTI

New Delhi, January 18

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily on the BCCI and national selectors, saying ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test series against Australia is “unfair” and “an abuse of domestic cricket”.

The 25-year-old Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai, is a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket.

On Tuesday, he scored another century—against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy Group B match --, making it the batter’s 13th first-class ton.

The century, Sarfaraz’s third in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, was yet another reminder to the national selectors that he has the class to be a part of the India Test squad.

“Not having him (Sarfaraz) in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter,” tweeted Prasad.

The former India bowling coach, who has also had coaching stints with IPL sides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), also took a jibe at some India cricketers, saying there are many in the squad who weigh more than Sarfaraz, who is on the heavier side.

“And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs,” added Prasad.

After scoring the century on Tuesday, Sarfaraz made a strong gesture by taking off his helmet, doing the thigh-five celebration, and gesturing towards his teammates on the boundary line.

In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, he has amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 games, averaging 136.42.

India and Australia will play four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, beginning February 9 at Nagpur.