It’s Belgium vs Germany in Hockey World Cup final

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 27

Defending champions Belgium had to use all their experience to overcome a young and inspired Netherlands side and set up the title clash with Germany, who again saved their best for last to stun world No. 1 Australia.

For the second game in a row, Germany fought back from 0-2 down. Having chased the game for almost 40 minutes, Germany scored two goals in the final three minutes to beat a below-par Australia 4-3.

The win took Germany to their first major final in over 10 years. They are looking for their first major title since the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

A famed rivalry in the first decade of the new millennium, the Australia-Germany tie is known more for its battles of attrition than tactics.

The first semifinal was no different today as it became a tussle for territorial dominance from the starting whistle. If Germany were the more aggressive and motivated, and had more possession and attacks, Australia were the more clinical.

Jeremy Hayward scored from their second penalty corner in the 11th minute and Nathan Ephraums doubled their lead 15 minutes later.

Rather than breaking their morale, the goals further energised Germany. For Australia, the goals had a reverse effect. Already losing most of the battles, Australia became a bit complacent because of the two-goal cushion.

With Germany wasting their penalty corner chances, Australia felt a false sense of security.

Missing a top-grade penalty corner specialist has been the missing link for Germany for some time. The inclusion of Gonzalo Peillat, who led Argentina to the Olympics gold in 2016, raised the German hopes. After seven missed penalty corners, Peillat struck in the 42nd minute. Nine minutes later, he made it 2-2. A stunned Australia found their purpose again, and Blake Govers gave them the lead again from a penalty corner in the 57th minute. A minute later, Peillat shot his drag-flick into the roof of the goal, through the keeper’s gloves, bringing back memories of the Rio Games.

Peillat was not done yet. With just seconds left, his pass from the baseline ricocheted into the path of Niklas Wellen, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Belgium also had to do it the hard way, twice coming back from a goal down to beat the Dutch in a shootout.

S Africa hurdle at finish line for India

Bhubaneswar: Harmanpreet Singh shook his head and breathed a sigh of relief. The Indian captain had just scored a penalty corner goal against Japan in their classification match in Rourkela on Thursday.

The goal did not hold much importance in the game as India were already leading 4-0. For a player unable to explain his sharp slump in converting penalty corners, however, the goal meant a great deal. Harmanpreet scored another goal to take his tournament tally to three, an unflattering number for one of the best drag-flickers in the world.

Harmanpreet was not the only one who exorcised his demons in India’s 8-0 win over Japan. The Indians had a field day, with four players getting their first goals of the tournament. India also converted four of their 11 penalty corners. After conceding five goals in their last two matches, India also kept a clean sheet. With their confidence boosted, India will go into their final game of the tournament — against South Africa — as the clear favourites. South Africa are ranked eight places below India. India won both their Pro League games early last year with a 10-2 scoreline. South Africa, though, have improved considerably since then. — Indervir Grewal