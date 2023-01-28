 It’s Belgium vs Germany in Hockey World Cup final : The Tribune India

It’s Belgium vs Germany in Hockey World Cup final

It’s Belgium vs Germany in Hockey World Cup final

Defending champions Belgium had to use all their experience to overcome a young and inspired Netherlands side and set up the title clash with Germany, who again saved their best for last to stun world No. 1 Australia. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 27

Defending champions Belgium had to use all their experience to overcome a young and inspired Netherlands side and set up the title clash with Germany, who again saved their best for last to stun world No. 1 Australia.

For the second game in a row, Germany fought back from 0-2 down. Having chased the game for almost 40 minutes, Germany scored two goals in the final three minutes to beat a below-par Australia 4-3.

The win took Germany to their first major final in over 10 years. They are looking for their first major title since the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

A famed rivalry in the first decade of the new millennium, the Australia-Germany tie is known more for its battles of attrition than tactics.

The first semifinal was no different today as it became a tussle for territorial dominance from the starting whistle. If Germany were the more aggressive and motivated, and had more possession and attacks, Australia were the more clinical.

Jeremy Hayward scored from their second penalty corner in the 11th minute and Nathan Ephraums doubled their lead 15 minutes later.

Rather than breaking their morale, the goals further energised Germany. For Australia, the goals had a reverse effect. Already losing most of the battles, Australia became a bit complacent because of the two-goal cushion.

With Germany wasting their penalty corner chances, Australia felt a false sense of security.

Missing a top-grade penalty corner specialist has been the missing link for Germany for some time. The inclusion of Gonzalo Peillat, who led Argentina to the Olympics gold in 2016, raised the German hopes. After seven missed penalty corners, Peillat struck in the 42nd minute. Nine minutes later, he made it 2-2. A stunned Australia found their purpose again, and Blake Govers gave them the lead again from a penalty corner in the 57th minute. A minute later, Peillat shot his drag-flick into the roof of the goal, through the keeper’s gloves, bringing back memories of the Rio Games.

Peillat was not done yet. With just seconds left, his pass from the baseline ricocheted into the path of Niklas Wellen, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Belgium also had to do it the hard way, twice coming back from a goal down to beat the Dutch in a shootout.

S Africa hurdle at finish line for India

Bhubaneswar: Harmanpreet Singh shook his head and breathed a sigh of relief. The Indian captain had just scored a penalty corner goal against Japan in their classification match in Rourkela on Thursday.

The goal did not hold much importance in the game as India were already leading 4-0. For a player unable to explain his sharp slump in converting penalty corners, however, the goal meant a great deal. Harmanpreet scored another goal to take his tournament tally to three, an unflattering number for one of the best drag-flickers in the world.

Harmanpreet was not the only one who exorcised his demons in India’s 8-0 win over Japan. The Indians had a field day, with four players getting their first goals of the tournament. India also converted four of their 11 penalty corners. After conceding five goals in their last two matches, India also kept a clean sheet. With their confidence boosted, India will go into their final game of the tournament — against South Africa — as the clear favourites. South Africa are ranked eight places below India. India won both their Pro League games early last year with a 10-2 scoreline. South Africa, though, have improved considerably since then. — Indervir Grewal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

4
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

6
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

7
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

8
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

9
Entertainment

'Who all buying tickets to make 'Pathaan' a success': Kangana Ranaut would rename 'Pathaan' to 'Indian Pathaan'

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh farmer conferred Padma Shri for his contribution to organic farming

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols as he cried ‘mom, mom’ in pain

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string