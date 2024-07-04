 It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the T20 WC trophy as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The team will take part in a victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, July 3

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium here tomorrow.

The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi at 6:20am tomorrow after departing from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign: AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup. The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted an open invitation on X, inviting fans to join the celebrations. Photo: PTI

However, the team, its support staff, the players’ families, some board officials and travelling Indian media finally managed to leave Barbados in the charter flight arranged by the BCCI at 4:50am local time today.

“The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.

The party that started in Bridgetown will only get bigger with a victory parade in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

“The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised. There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced,” he added.

The Indian team will arrive in Mumbai at 4pm and is expected to reach the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). The open bus parade will start at 5pm from the NCPA, near the famous Nariman Point, and will go on for about two hours before arriving at the Wankhede Stadium. A similar road show was held here 17 years ago when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa. — PTI

From jeers to cheers, Pandya becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder in world

Dubai: Hardik Pandya rose two places to become the first Indian to occupy the No. 1 spot in the ICC’s T20I all-rounders’ rankings today as the country’s cricketers improved their standings following their title-winning performance in the just-concluded World Cup.

The 30-year-old climbed two places to go level with Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men’s T20I all-rounder. India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah moved up 12 spots to be just outside the top-10.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

4
India

Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe

5
Trending

So much talk of Suryakumar Yadav’s final T20 catch, India's Harleen Deol did it first in 2021

6
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

7
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

8
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

9
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

10
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Don't Miss

View All
In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival
India

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...

Kharge for law on fake godmen

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for law on fake godmen


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Jalandhar West bypoll: CM dares BJP candidate

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Partap Singh Bajwa asks Bhagwant Mann to debate with Sheetal Angural

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion