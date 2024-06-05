 It’s not about me and my last match: Sunil Chhetri on eve of international retirement : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • It’s not about me and my last match: Sunil Chhetri on eve of international retirement

It’s not about me and my last match: Sunil Chhetri on eve of international retirement

“I think most of us have met already 20 days back and we have spoken about my last game. That’s done"

It’s not about me and my last match: Sunil Chhetri on eve of international retirement

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri addresses the media prior to FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round two match between India and Kuwait at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Kolkata, June 5 

Indian football team talisman Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday played down the hype around his last international match and sought to bring the focus back to the team’s crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait here.

A win on Thursday will almost guarantee the Indian team a maiden appearance in the third round of the FIFA World Cup, the finals of which are scheduled to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Chhetri last month announced that the second leg match against Kuwait would be his last in international football, having enjoyed a glorious career spanning 19 years.

“I think most of us have met already 20 days back and we have spoken about my last game. That’s done,” Chhetri said on the eve of the second round match.

“We are here only and only to speak about Kuwait and India and I'm trying really hard to not think about this game like this.”  

An emotional Chhetri requested the scribes not to keep asking him about his retirement “again and again” so that they can play with a free mind.

“I again request... it’s not about me and my last name, it’s about us and Kuwait. And inside me I’m fighting a small battle, please don’t make it worse asking ‘how are you feeling’, again and again.

“Only you guys who are putting this question... We don’t talk about it in the dressing room. We are still the same, we are still having fun. There is not a talk about the last game, we are done with it.

“We really need to win this game. Once we win this game, it gives us a great chance to go to the third round, which we have never done.

“So all our might, everything that we have is just pointed towards fighting it out, because one thing we know for sure, this is not going to be easy.

“And one thing we are very happy is that we are playing in Kolkata, we are going to have tremendous support. So it's going to be a battle, and the good thing is we are all ready.”  

Asked if he would reconsider his plan if they qualify for the third round, the 39-year-old champion striker, in a lighter vein, said the “suits are ready for him to travel with the team as a fan and watch the boys play”.

“No sir, the suits are made, I’m going to go and watch the boys play as a fan. I’m not somebody who just says something that comes on his mind, I might look like that but I think a lot and I’ve given it my thought. It’s been 19 years. I had a great ride, and this is it.”  

“It’s not a joke, I’m highly grateful, it’s the right time, there couldn’t have been a better game to call it my last. I’m at peace.” 

The game against Kuwait holds a lot of significance as India are coming off a shocking 1-2 loss against lower-ranked Afghanistan in a home leg tie in Guwahati in March, a result that was panned by the fans and critics of Indian football. 

“I’ve played worse sometimes, I played good but I just had a great ride. On that note I just want to say, imagine in the third round India playing against Japan and Australia and what the whole euphoria is going to be. 

“We reach there or not but the effort has to be there so that we can reach there,” he said. 

 

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Sunil Chhetri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

2
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

3
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

4
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

5
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

6
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

7
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

8
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

9
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Crucial meeting of National Democratic Alliance begins in New Delhi

NDA leaders meet in New Delhi, repose faith in Narendra Modi's leadership; MPs to meet soon

NDA constituents thank the public for the mandate

PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday; submits resignation to President

PM Modi to take oath for third time on Saturday, submits resignation to President

The PM also chaired a meeting of the union cabinet where he ...

President Droupadi Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu dissolves 17th Lok Sabha

The Cabinet, in its meeting held on Wednesday, advises the P...

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Massive fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, no one injured

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site