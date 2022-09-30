 It’s official: MotoGP announces it will race in India next year : The Tribune India

It’s official: MotoGP announces it will race in India next year

The world’s premier two-wheel racing championship will be held at Buddh International Circuit, which staged Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013

It’s official: MotoGP announces it will race in India next year

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

MotoGP on Friday confirmed that it will race in India from 2023, marking the return of a big ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1’s departure nine years ago.

The world’s premier two-wheel racing championship will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, which staged Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013.

Though MotoGP did not give a date in its official statement on ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’, PTI has learnt that is likely to be held in September or October.

Top officials from MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS).

They had also held meetings with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The FSS had announced that a MotoGP round will be held next year but Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta did not commit to a time frame considering the complexities surrounding a season’s calendar. Friday’s announcement from MotoGP makes the picture much clearer.

The track will need to be homologated before the mega event which is expected to be a formality considering it has already hosted Formula 1.

“We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.” UP CM Adityanath added: “It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.”

Government support is a must to pull off an event of this scale and the race seems to have the blessings of both the state and central government.

Formula 1 had left India due to financial health of the race promoters, taxation and customs issues. FSS, which will be shelling out millions of dollas to host the race every year, is confident of overcoming the logistical and tax hurdles.

Around 5,000 people, including riders and staff, work during a MotoGP. On his visit earlier this month, Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta said MotoGP weekend generates economic activity of 100 million euros.

“This event will provide a major impetus to the economy by generating an influx of foreign investment in the state,” said Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, a Cabinet Minister in UP government.

With the country being the world’s largest two-wheeler market, Carlos had said that “MotoGP and India were meant for each other”.

“It is a landmark moment for the country and we are happy to have played a role in that,” added FSS COO Pushkar Nath.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night