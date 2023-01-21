It’s raining memes as Rohit Sharma forgets his decision on winning toss during 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Chandigarh, January 21
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took unusually long to reveal his decision after winning the toss during the Second ODI at Raipur on Saturday.
🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnv
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The incident left New Zealand skipper Tom Latham amused as Rohit seemed to have forgotten his decision. Indian players in the background too gave a surprised look.
Twitterati wasted no time in turning it into a meme-fest.
Some reactions on Twitter:
Kohli on Rohit Sharma 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U7Uv2eVCIT— Rahul Sutar (@JaMeS_b0n_07) January 21, 2023
Rohit after winning toss pic.twitter.com/lUje89L9D1— katyayni (@katyaynii18) January 21, 2023
Tom latham to Rohit Sharma:#IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/CTiZc2hI6N— Cricgnear (@ADevalapurkar) January 21, 2023
Yuzi & Siraj's Reaction 🤣😂🤭— Shashank Sharma (@topedge_cricket) January 21, 2023
Ps: Rohit Sharma is Raw, not filters ever. ♥️pic.twitter.com/j3RdNbATay
Javed Miandad 🤝 Rohit Sharma— Ritwik Ghosh (@gritwik98) January 21, 2023
Brain fade at Toss
📸: Disney + Hotstar #RohitSharma#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/uNIcPNWU3M
