It’s raining memes as Rohit Sharma forgets his decision on winning toss during 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 21

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took unusually long to reveal his decision after winning the toss during the Second ODI at Raipur on Saturday.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The incident left New Zealand skipper Tom Latham amused as Rohit seemed to have forgotten his decision. Indian players in the background too gave a surprised look.

Twitterati wasted no time in turning it into a meme-fest.

Some reactions on Twitter:

Kohli on Rohit Sharma 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U7Uv2eVCIT — Rahul Sutar (@JaMeS_b0n_07) January 21, 2023

Rohit after winning toss pic.twitter.com/lUje89L9D1 — katyayni (@katyaynii18) January 21, 2023