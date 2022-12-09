It’s van Gaal vs media

AL RAYYAN, December 8
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal went on the offensive today, defending his tactics, reputation and past history as he sparred with reporters in another bellicose performance ahead of his country’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina.
At a news conference on the eve of the last-eight clash, the veteran coach continued his long-running spat with Dutch journalists, critical of his tactics at the World Cup in Qatar and quick to provoke the 71-year-old.
Van Gaal’s decision to abandon the traditional Dutch attacking approach and employ a counterattack strategy has put many of his compatriots’ backs up but he continued to insist he had the best tactics to win a World Cup. “I get the same question from you every time but you don’t understand that football is evolving,” he said in a tone of exasperation when asked whether he preferred coaching the old Dutch way, as he did earlier in his career, or the more pragmatic counterattacking way. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...