It’s van Gaal vs media

AL RAYYAN, December 8

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal went on the offensive today, defending his tactics, reputation and past history as he sparred with reporters in another bellicose performance ahead of his country’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina.

At a news conference on the eve of the last-eight clash, the veteran coach continued his long-running spat with Dutch journalists, critical of his tactics at the World Cup in Qatar and quick to provoke the 71-year-old.

Van Gaal’s decision to abandon the traditional Dutch attacking approach and employ a counterattack strategy has put many of his compatriots’ backs up but he continued to insist he had the best tactics to win a World Cup. “I get the same question from you every time but you don’t understand that football is evolving,” he said in a tone of exasperation when asked whether he preferred coaching the old Dutch way, as he did earlier in his career, or the more pragmatic counterattacking way. — Reuters