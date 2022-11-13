Ivan Toney’s twin strikes take City down

MANCHESTER, November 12
Brentford striker Ivan Toney struck twice to give his side a shock 2-1 victory at champions Manchester City today in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break.
Toney, left out of England’s squad for Qatar, made the most of a bright start by Brentford, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Ben Mee headed back across the box and Toney sent a looping header over Ederson and into the net.
City had a strong shout for a penalty turned down for a handball before they equalised on the stroke of halftime when Kevin De Bruyne’s corner was flicked on and Phil Foden drilled home a superb half-volley for his eighth league goal of the season.
There was a lengthy stoppage just after the break when Aymeric Laporte, who has been named in Spain’s World Cup squad, received treatment after an inadvertent elbow from Ethan Pinnock opened a gash on his forehead.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur produced a thrilling late fightback to beat Leeds United 4-3 in a thriller as Rodrigo Bentancur scored two late goals. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...