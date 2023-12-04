IWF Grand Prix II: Achinta to lead Mirabai-less India in Doha

PTI

Doha, December 3

Indian weightlifters Achinta Sheuli and Narayana Ajith will look to put their best foot forward even as the injured Mirabai Chanu will not participate at the IWF Grand Prix II, an Olympics qualifying event, starting here tomorrow.

Mirabai is still recovering from a hip tendinitis injury which she sustained in October while competing at the Asian Games. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will mark her attendance at the event only by completing the necessary formalities, like undergoing a dope test, to remain eligible for the Paris Games.

The former world champion Mirabai, who competes in the 49kg class, is ranked second in the Olympics Qualification Ranking. In her absence, the focus will be on reigning national champion Ajith, who will compete in the 73kg class.