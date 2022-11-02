WTA finals: Ons Jabeur shown exit door early

Fort Worth, November 1
Aryna Sabalenka beat world No. 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday, while Maria Sakkari edged Jessica Pegula to avenge her loss to the American in the Guadalajara final eight days ago.
Sakkari battled past world No. 3 Pegula 7-6(6) 7-6(4) to record her first win over a top-five opponent this year and join Sabalenka as the early leaders of their four-player section.
The WTA Finals features eight women split into two groups, with the top-two finishers moving into the semifinals. The other group features Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Carolina Garcia and Daria Kasatkina. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm