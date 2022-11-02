WTA finals: Ons Jabeur shown exit door early

Fort Worth, November 1

Aryna Sabalenka beat world No. 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday, while Maria Sakkari edged Jessica Pegula to avenge her loss to the American in the Guadalajara final eight days ago.

Sakkari battled past world No. 3 Pegula 7-6(6) 7-6(4) to record her first win over a top-five opponent this year and join Sabalenka as the early leaders of their four-player section.

The WTA Finals features eight women split into two groups, with the top-two finishers moving into the semifinals. The other group features Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Carolina Garcia and Daria Kasatkina. — Reuters