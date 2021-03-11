Jabeur, Thiem two major casualties on first day

PARIS, May 22

Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first major casualty on the opening day of the French Open today when the in-form sixth seed crashed out with a 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Poland's Magda Linette.

Dominic Thiem (above) lost 6-3 6-2 6-4 to Hugo Dellien. Reuter

Jabeur, seen as one of the big threats to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the claycourt Grand Slam, came to Paris with a career-high ranking and with a tour-leading 17 wins on the surface this season.

"I wanted to go as far as I could in the tournament because I played well on clay in Madrid and in Rome, and it's difficult to take that one in," Jabeur told reporters. "But that's what sport is like and you need to be smart enough to move forward and get back on court. So maybe it was a good thing to lose today.”

Thiem crashes out

Twice French Open finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out of the tournament in the first round, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world No. 87 Hugo Dellien.

Austrian Thiem, who has failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he has played since his wrist injury comeback in March, made 42 unforced errors as his once dominant claycourt game deserted him.

"It was not a good match at all but it is what it is," Thiem, ranked third in the world in 2021 compared to his current 194th, told reporters. "I knew it would take time and the level is extremely high. It is going to take a few more months until I say now I am ready to beat those guys again." The 28-year-old struggled with his forehand throughout the match.

Dellien, comfortable on the surface after battling through the qualifiers to reach the main draw in all five claycourt tournaments preceding Paris, did not have to wait long for his chance.

He earned his first break point in Thiem's opening service game and broke him on his second to race through the first set. Two quick breaks in the second wrapped it up for the Bolivian. He capitulated 6-3 6-2 6-4 in just over two hours. — Reuters

Day 1: highlights

Clinical ZVEREV

World No. 3 and last year's semifinalist Alexander Zverev defeated qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-2 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round, while women's fourth seed Maria Sakkari sealed a 6-2 6-3 win over Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

MUGURUZA OUsTed

Kaia Kanepi rallied from a set and a break down to topple 10th seed Garbine Muguruza, sending down 34 winners to wrap up a 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory and hand the former French Open champion her ninth loss of the year.

SCHWARTZMAN in rd 2

15th seed Diego Schwartzman, a semifinalist in Paris two years ago, beat Andriy Kuznetsov 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with Spaniard Jaime Munar, who saw off Daniel Altmaier in four sets.

Canadian hope

Canada’s ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back from two sets down to beat Juan Pablo Varillas 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3. John Isner converted only one break point but won three tiebreaks against Quentin Halys in a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(1) 7-6(6) victory.