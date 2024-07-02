Amoj Jacob backs team to secure medal in Paris

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 1

While most athletes were mingling amongst themselves and with friends and families, the members of the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team were standing in one corner, busy discussing the previous evening’s mixed relay final in the National Championship in Panchkula.

The India A quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal and Kiran Pahal had won gold while breaking the national record. However, the effort was not enough for India to book a spot at the Paris Olympics.

“We didn’t run well. It was not as expected. Some members of the team had upset stomachs and the race was tiring,” said Amoj Jacob, who was part of the India B team alongside T Santhosh Kumar, R Vithya Ramraj and Subha Venkatesan.

While the mixed team missed out, the men’s relay team will be carrying the hopes of the nation at the Paris Olympics. India, silver medallists at the Asian Games, had obtained the Paris quota at the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas in May.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob had clocked a season’s best 3:03.23 to finish behind USA in the Olympics Qualifying Round 2.

“We have a month to prepare for the Paris Olympics,” said Jacob. “Being under pressure always pushes us to perform well and win medals. The competition will surely be tough and we are carrying high medal hopes. As a group, we are very well prepared. If we enter the final, we are surely bring an Olympics medal home,” he added.

Jacob said that team was a close-knit unit. “Perhaps, we are the only batch of athletes in the athletics contingent who are staying together most of the time. We are very well aware of each other’s secrets, shortcomings and positive attributes. On the track, we are a close-knit group. In Paris, it will be all about clicking at pressure moments,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.