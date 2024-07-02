Amoj Jacob backs team to secure medal in Paris

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, July 1
While most athletes were mingling amongst themselves and with friends and families, the members of the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team were standing in one corner, busy discussing the previous evening’s mixed relay final in the National Championship in Panchkula.
The India A quartet of Muhammad Anas, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Muhammad Ajmal and Kiran Pahal had won gold while breaking the national record. However, the effort was not enough for India to book a spot at the Paris Olympics.
“We didn’t run well. It was not as expected. Some members of the team had upset stomachs and the race was tiring,” said Amoj Jacob, who was part of the India B team alongside T Santhosh Kumar, R Vithya Ramraj and Subha Venkatesan.
While the mixed team missed out, the men’s relay team will be carrying the hopes of the nation at the Paris Olympics. India, silver medallists at the Asian Games, had obtained the Paris quota at the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas in May.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob had clocked a season’s best 3:03.23 to finish behind USA in the Olympics Qualifying Round 2.
“We have a month to prepare for the Paris Olympics,” said Jacob. “Being under pressure always pushes us to perform well and win medals. The competition will surely be tough and we are carrying high medal hopes. As a group, we are very well prepared. If we enter the final, we are surely bring an Olympics medal home,” he added.
Jacob said that team was a close-knit unit. “Perhaps, we are the only batch of athletes in the athletics contingent who are staying together most of the time. We are very well aware of each other’s secrets, shortcomings and positive attributes. On the track, we are a close-knit group. In Paris, it will be all about clicking at pressure moments,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...