Jagadeesan breaks List A world record

PTI

Bengaluru, November 21

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan shattered the world record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.

Also, Tamil Nadu became the first team to breach the 500-mark in List A cricket before winning the Group C match by 435 runs, making it the biggest victory margin at this level. The previous record was Somerset’s 346-run win over Devon in 1990.

The 26-year-old Jagadeesan also became the first player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket.

He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score. Brown’s previous high of 268 for Surrey came against Glamorgan in 2002.

The previous Indian record of 264 by Rohit had come in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 506/2 in 50 overs (Jagadeesan 277, Sudharsan 154); Arunachal Pradesh 71 all out in 28.4 overs (Siddharth 5/12) by 435 runs.

#arunachal pradesh #Cricket #tamil nadu