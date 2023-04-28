Jaiswal rocks Chennai’s boat

PTI

Jaipur, April 27

Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals’ spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win in their IPL clash and move to the top of the standings today.

Jaiswal (77 off 43 balls) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament before Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) provided the final flourish to register 202/5 — their highest total — at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3/22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict Chennai to 170/6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube’s (52) best efforts.

With the win, Rajasthan moved to the top of the table, while Chennai drop down to third.

In contrast to Rajasthan, Chennai’s openers found the going tough before Gaikwad, who was dropped on four, broke the shackles and hit Jason Holder (0/49) for a four over mid-on before cracking a six over deep backward square leg in the fourth over.

Rajasthan’s skipper Sanju Samson intensified the pressure by bowling spin from both ends and the move paid dividends.

Devon Conway (8) continued to struggle and with the required run-rate increasing he was forced to hit a Zampa delivery flat to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off.

Unperturbed by the wicket, Gaikwad kept stealing boundaries every over to keep the scoreboard ticking before Zampa struck once again to get rid him.

Chennai were 72/2 at the halfway mark. Ashwin (2/35) then snared the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and impact player Ambati Rayudu (0) to further dent Chennai’s chances.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 202/5 in 20 overs (Jaiswal 77; Deshpande 2/42); Chennai Super Kings: 170/6 in 20 overs (Dube 52, Gaikwad 47; Zampa 3/22).