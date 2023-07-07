Jaiswal shows promise in practice

PTI

Bridgetown, July 6

Virat Kohli’s struggles outside the off-stump continued as he was once again snapped up behind the stumps during an intra-squad practice game while Yashasvi Jaiswal made strong claims for a coveted Test cap ahead of their Test series-opener against West Indies.

Jaiswal’s Test debut seems to be a matter of time but what could be a subject of discussion is his usual batting slot, which is opening or one-down, a position that the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara was forced to vacate after nearly three years of underperforming.

The Indian team included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game here. The first Test begins on July 12 in Dominica. With Pujara being axed, the 20-year-old Jaiswal was seen opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. An on-drive off Mohammed Siraj and a rasping square cut off Jaydev Unadkat had class written all over them.

While Jaiswal got to play 76 balls, his skipper settled for 67 balls before retiring. — PTI

WI banking on Lara’s advice

Antigua: The legendary Brian Lara’s tips on situational awareness of the game will greatly help West Indies’ batters during the two-Test series against India, which begins on July 12, said skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. West Indies have received a huge boost ahead of the multi-format series against India, with Lara joining them as the team’s performance mentor. “It’s great to have him here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he’s big on planning, on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters,” Brathwaite said. Lara had worked with the team earlier this year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, and the captain said he has a positive influence on the players. “The guys (teammates) have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left,” he said.