Jaiswal's 213 gives RoI flying start

PTI

Gwalior, March 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the next big thing coming out of Mumbai’s batting riches as his superlative double hundred propelled Rest of India to 381/3 against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of the Irani Cup here today.

Jaiswal’s 213 off 259 balls was well complemented by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 154 off 240 balls after skipper Mayank Agarwal missed out on a run-feast. The duo added 371 runs for the second wicket before being dismissed in quick succession.

Brief scores: Rest of India 381/3 in 87 overs (Jaiswal 213, Easwaran 154, Avesh 2/51) vs MP.