Jake of all trades

New Delhi, April 27
Jake Fraser-McGurk produced a power-hitting masterclass as Delhi Capitals kept themselves in the race for the IPL playoffs with a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians here today.
Bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, Fraser-McGurk sizzled in the scorching Delhi heat with a 27-ball 84, powering DC to 257/4 after they were asked to bat.
Tilak Varma (63) and Hardik Pandya (46) played some lofty shots to give MI a glimmer of hope but DC’s bowlers, led by Rasikh Salam (3/34), kept striking at regular intervals to stop MI at 247/9.
The win elevated DC to the fifth spot, while MI continued to occupy the 9th spot.
While Fraser-McGurk sparkled, Tristan Stubbs dazzled with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls at the death overs as DC put up a superlative batting effort to register their highest-ever score in the IPL.
In reply, MI suffered an early jolt as Khaleel Ahmed drew first blood in the form of Rohit Sharma (8).
With more than 250 runs to score, MI’s batters had to go hard and that led to Ishan Kishan (20) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (26) wickets.
Three wickets down and the required run rate increasing, Pandya took things in his own hands, plundering 19 runs in the ninth over off DC’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma joined in with a boundary and a six off Axar Patel as the duo stitched a 71-run stand.
But impact player Salam not only broke the partnership, claiming Pandya’s wicket, but also got rid of Nehal Wadhera in the same over. Varma then found an ally in Tim David but he was run out in the final over. — PTI
Brief scores
- DC: 257/4 in 20 overs (Fraser-McGurk 84, Stubbs 48*, Hope 41; Nabi 1/20) vs MI: 247/9 in 20 overs (Hardik 46, Varma 63, David 37; Salam 3/34, Mukesh 3/59)
- LSG: 196/5 in 20 overs (Rahul 76, Hooda 50; Sandeep 2/31) vs RR: 199/3 in 19 overs (Samson 71*, Jurel 52*; Amit 1/20)
Friday’s result
- KKR: 261/6 (Salt 75, Narine 71; Arshdeep 2/45) vs PBKS: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Bairstow 108, Shashank 68, Prabhsimran 54)
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian men's team upsets Olympic champions South Korea to bag historic gold in Archery World Cup after 14 years
This is Indian men's recurve team's maiden triumph over the ...
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation