 The Tribune India

Jake of all trades

Fraser-McGurk shines as DC beat MI by 10 runs

Jake of all trades

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s blitzkrieg saw him score 84 off 27 balls. Photo: ANI



New Delhi, April 27

Jake Fraser-McGurk produced a power-hitting masterclass as Delhi Capitals kept themselves in the race for the IPL playoffs with a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians here today.

Bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, Fraser-McGurk sizzled in the scorching Delhi heat with a 27-ball 84, powering DC to 257/4 after they were asked to bat.

Rasikh Salam was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals. Photo: PTI

Tilak Varma (63) and Hardik Pandya (46) played some lofty shots to give MI a glimmer of hope but DC’s bowlers, led by Rasikh Salam (3/34), kept striking at regular intervals to stop MI at 247/9.

The win elevated DC to the fifth spot, while MI continued to occupy the 9th spot.

While Fraser-McGurk sparkled, Tristan Stubbs dazzled with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls at the death overs as DC put up a superlative batting effort to register their highest-ever score in the IPL.

In reply, MI suffered an early jolt as Khaleel Ahmed drew first blood in the form of Rohit Sharma (8).

With more than 250 runs to score, MI’s batters had to go hard and that led to Ishan Kishan (20) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (26) wickets.

Three wickets down and the required run rate increasing, Pandya took things in his own hands, plundering 19 runs in the ninth over off DC’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma joined in with a boundary and a six off Axar Patel as the duo stitched a 71-run stand.

But impact player Salam not only broke the partnership, claiming Pandya’s wicket, but also got rid of Nehal Wadhera in the same over. Varma then found an ally in Tim David but he was run out in the final over. — PTI

Brief scores

  • DC: 257/4 in 20 overs (Fraser-McGurk 84, Stubbs 48*, Hope 41; Nabi 1/20) vs MI: 247/9 in 20 overs (Hardik 46, Varma 63, David 37; Salam 3/34, Mukesh 3/59)
  • LSG: 196/5 in 20 overs (Rahul 76, Hooda 50; Sandeep 2/31) vs RR: 199/3 in 19 overs (Samson 71*, Jurel 52*; Amit 1/20)

Friday’s result

  • KKR: 261/6 (Salt 75, Narine 71; Arshdeep 2/45) vs PBKS: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Bairstow 108, Shashank 68, Prabhsimran 54)
