James Anderson becomes most successful pacer in international cricket, bags 950 wickets

ANI

Manchester, August 28

James Anderson on Saturday became the most successful pace bowler in the history of international cricket. The 40-year-old ageless pace legend accomplished this feat in the second Test against South Africa in Manchester's Old Trafford.

Anderson dismissed Simon Harmer for 16 off 48 balls to accomplish this feat. Anderson delivered an excellent delivery that went past Harmer's stumps and sent the bails flying. The wicket left the Old Trafford crowd erupting, who celebrated the landmark reached by the pace legend.

Now, he has overtaken Glenn McGrath (949 wickets) to become the sport's leading pacer. In 287 matches, Anderson has taken 951 wickets.

He is also the fourth most successful bowler in all of the international cricket, after overtaking McGrath.

The most successful bowlers in the international cricket are Sri Lankan spin wizard, Muttiah Muralidaran (1,347 wickets), late Aussie spin great Shane Warne (1,001 wickets) and Indian spin great Anil Kumble (956 wickets).

An all-round impressive performance from England, lead by superb century and bowling from their skipper Ben Stokes and ageless pace leader James Anderson helped the hosts clinch a massive win over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in just three days at Manchester's Old Trafford on Saturday.

With this impressive victory, England has levelled the series 1-1. Impressive spells from James Anderson (3/32) and Stuart Broad (3/37) helped hosts bundle out visitors for 151. Kagiso Rabada (36), Keegan Petersen (21) posted some notable contributions for the visitors with the bat, who struggled in English weather conditions and movement in ball that comes with it.

Following this, centuries from Ben Stokes (103) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (113*) gave England a 264-run lead. Jonny Bairstow (49) and Zak Crawley (38) also made some notable contributions. Pacer Anrich Nortje (3/82) and Keshav Maharaj (2/78) made some notable contribution with the ball for Proteas, but that did not stop hosts from taking a 264-run lead.

In the next innings, blazing spells from pacers James Anderson (3/30) and Ollie Robinson (4/43) helped England bundle out South Africa for just 179, sealing an innnings win to level the series. Only Keegan Petersen (42) and Rassie van Der Dussen (41) posted notable contributions for Proteas.

Stokes was named as 'Man of the Match' for his powerful all-round game. He scored 103 and also had figures of 2/17 and 2/30 in both innings.

Brief Scores:

England: 415/9 dec (Ben Foakes 113* and Ben Stokes 103, Anrich Nortje 3/82) defeated South Africa: 151 and 179 (Keegan Petersen 42, Rassie van der Dussen 41, Ollie Robinson 4/43).